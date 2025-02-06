Israel Katz orders IDF to prepare 'voluntary exit' plan for Gazans

Defense Minister Israel Katz instructed the IDF on Thursday to prepare a plan for residents of the Gaza Strip to leave voluntarily.

"I have instructed the IDF to prepare a plan that will allow any resident of Gaza who wishes to leave to do so, to any country willing to receive them," he said in an X post.

Katz praised US President Donald Trump's "bold initiative, which can create extensive opportunities for those in Gaza who wish to leave, assist them in resettling in host countries, and support long-term reconstruction efforts in a demilitarized, threat-free Gaza after Hamas—an effort that will take many years."

Trump has repeated his call for Jordan, Egypt, and other Arab countries to absorb Gazans while rebuilding efforts commence.

Katz accused Hamas of Hamas for having "used the residents of Gaza as human shields, built its terror infrastructure in the heart of the civilian population, and now holds them hostage—extorting money from them through the humanitarian aid system and preventing their departure from Gaza."

His plan will include land exits, as well as special arrangements to allow Gazans to emigrate from sea and air.

"Countries such as Spain, Ireland, Norway, and others, which have falsely accused Israel over its actions in Gaza, are legally obligated to allow Gazans to enter their territory. Their hypocrisy will be exposed if they refuse," Katz said. "Meanwhile, countries like Canada, which has a structured immigration program, have previously expressed willingness to take in residents from Gaza."

"The people of Gaza should have the right to freedom of movement and migration, as is customary everywhere in the world," Katz said.