Local media reported, and overnight into Tuesday the IDF confirmed, that Israel struck infrastructure belonging to Hezbollah in several areas in southern Lebanon earlier on Monday.

The targets included a training compound, military structures, and a missile launch site, the IDF said.

"The targets that were struck and the military training conducted in preparation for attacks against the State of Israel constitute a violation of the understandings between Israel and Lebanon and a threat to the State of Israel," read the statement released by the IDF.

The strikes targeted a training compound used by Hezbollah’s Radwan Force for conducting training and courses for the organization’s terrorists, intended for planning and executing terrorist activities against IDF troops and Israeli civilians.

They also targeted military structures and a missile launch site belonging to Hezbollah, used to advance terror attacks against IDF troops and the State of Israel.