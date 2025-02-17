Israel marks 500 days to war as demonstrations demand hostage release

Protests for the continued release of the hostages as part of the ceasefire deal in the Gaza Strip rallied on Monday, marking 500 days since the massacre more than 16 months ago. Demonstrators marched from the Prime Minister's Residence to the Knesset, Israel's parliament.

Since October 7, 2023, Rachel Goldberg-Pllin, the mother of the late Hirsch Goldberg-Polin, has marked the number of days that have passed since her son was kidnapped by Hamas by sticking a piece of tape with the figure on her clothing. The organization "Guardians of the Shared Home" hung dozens of signs around Jerusalem, inspired by her stickers that have become a symbol of hope, memory, and the struggle to return all the abductees.

Hirsch Goldberg Polin, a 23-year-old from Jerusalem, was abducted from the Nova festival on October 7 and murdered nearly a year into captivity by Hamas terrorists. Hirsch was a close friend of Aner Shapira, who was killed in the same vehicle from which Hirsch was abducted, and of Ben Zussman of blessed memory, who fell in battles in the Strip, all three being graduates of the Himelfarb High School in the city.

Rachel's daily sticker habit became a full-fledged movement of solidarity and raising awareness, as thousands of people across the country join the tribute and stick a new handwritten sticker on their shirt every day.

"500 days ago, Rachel started a tradition of daily commitment that turned into a movement of hundreds of thousands at home and around the world," said Eyal Gur, one of the leaders of the organization. "The day-counting sticker is a ritual indicating daily routine and personal commitment to everyone who writes the number of days every day anew. Today, as we hang the signs in Jerusalem, Hirsch's city, we are expanding the initiative. From day 500 on, no one will be able to ignore it. We will not forget anyone, and the joint struggle to return all the abducted has not yet ended - until the last abductee."

Makabit Mayer, the aunt of twins Gali and Ziv Berman, who were kidnapped at Kibbutz Nahal Oz and are still in captivity, stated at the start of the march: "The 500th day is no different from all the others we have gone through. We hope this nightmare will end. I also want their mother Tali to hug Gali and Ziv - call for their release."