Israel officially notifies UN it's canceling agreement regulating UNRWA operations

Israel officially informed the United Nations of its withdrawal from a 1967 agreement recognizing the Palestinian refugee agency UNRWA. The move comes after the Knesset (Israeli parliament) passed a motion effectively banning the operations of the controversial agency in Israel and the Palestinian territories.

“Israel will continue to work with international partners, including other United Nations agencies, to ensure the facilitation of humanitarian aid to civilians in Gaza in a way that does not undermine Israel’s security. Israel expects the United Nations to contribute to and cooperate in this effort,” an official Foreign Ministry letter to the UN read.