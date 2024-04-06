Israel on high alert as Iran believed intent on direct attack | LIVE UPDATES

U.S. too on high alert with officials cited as saying they could not exclude the possibility of Iranian aggression against American assets in the region

Iranian demonstrators burn the Israeli flag during an annual rally to mark Quds Day, or Jerusalem Day, in Tehran, April 5, 2024.
Iranian demonstrators burn the Israeli flag during an annual rally to mark Quds Day, or Jerusalem Day, in Tehran, April 5, 2024.AP Photo/Vahid Salem

Israel raised the security preparedness to the highest level amid intelligence estimates that Iran has decided on a direct attack in retaliation for recent targeted eliminations attributed to Israel. 

The U.S., too, was on high alert with officials cited as saying they could not exclude the possibility of Iranian aggression against American assets in the region. 

🚨Rocket sirens activated in northern Israel, the first attack of the day

4 Hamas terrorists eliminated in Khan Yunis

Hezbollah says 2 more members killed in Israeli strikes, taking toll since Oct 7 to 271

16 Muslim worshippers arrested amid unrest at dawn prayers on Jerusalem's Temple Mount

Australia will appoint special adviser in probe into Israeli airstrike on aid convoy

Canberra will designate a "special adviser" to oversee a "thorough" inquiry into an Israeli airstrike that killed seven aid workers, including an Australian, according to media reports.

