Israel on high alert as Iran believed intent on direct attack | LIVE UPDATES
U.S. too on high alert with officials cited as saying they could not exclude the possibility of Iranian aggression against American assets in the region
Israel raised the security preparedness to the highest level amid intelligence estimates that Iran has decided on a direct attack in retaliation for recent targeted eliminations attributed to Israel.
The U.S., too, was on high alert with officials cited as saying they could not exclude the possibility of Iranian aggression against American assets in the region.
🚨Rocket sirens activated in northern Israel, the first attack of the day
4 Hamas terrorists eliminated in Khan Yunis
Hezbollah says 2 more members killed in Israeli strikes, taking toll since Oct 7 to 271
16 Muslim worshippers arrested amid unrest at dawn prayers on Jerusalem's Temple Mount
Australia will appoint special adviser in probe into Israeli airstrike on aid convoy
Canberra will designate a "special adviser" to oversee a "thorough" inquiry into an Israeli airstrike that killed seven aid workers, including an Australian, according to media reports.