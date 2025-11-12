Israel opens Zikim Gaza border crossing for humanitarian aid entry | LIVE BLOG

The aid will be transferred by the UN and international organizations following thorough security inspections by the Land Crossings Authority of the Ministry of Defense

Israeli government orders Zikim Gaza crossing opened for the entry of humanitarian aid trucks into the Strip

