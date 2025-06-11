Israel orders IDF to block Tunisian protest convoy from reaching Gaza

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz on Wednesday ordered the Israeli military to prevent a convoy of Tunisian protesters from entering the Gaza Strip, as the group continues its journey across North Africa toward the Rafah border crossing.

According to Israeli officials, the convoy, which departed from Tunisia earlier this week, is attempting to reach Gaza through Egypt in what appears to be an effort to challenge existing restrictions on access to the Palestinian enclave.

The Rafah crossing, located on the Egypt-Gaza border, remains one of the few entry points into the territory.

Defense Minister Katz labeled the participants "jihadist protesters" and expressed concerns that the convoy could attempt to provoke confrontations or launch infiltration attempts into Gaza that could endanger Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) personnel.

In response, Katz called on Egyptian authorities to intervene and block the group’s arrival at the border.

"I expect the Egyptian authorities to prevent the arrival of jihadist demonstrators at the Egyptian-Israeli border," Katz said in a statement, warning that any infiltration attempts could lead to escalation.

The convoy’s movement comes amid heightened regional tensions and growing international attention to the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, which remains under tight Israeli and Egyptian restrictions following years of conflict with the Hamas militant group.