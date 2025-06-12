Israel fully ready to strike Iran - report; US withdraws non-essential personnel from Middle East | LIVE BLOG

Israel at war Day 615: US news outlets reported that Israel is ready to launch an attack on Iran, targeting nuclear facilities. Out of fears that the strike will lead to an Iranian counterattack against US interests in the Middle East, the Trump administration has authorized the immediate evacuation of all non-essential people in embassies within striking distance of Iran.

US President Donald Trump was asked by reporters what he was doing to lower the escalating tensions, and answered that Iran "can't have a nuclear weapon. Very simple. They can't have a nuclear weapon. We're not going to allow that."

Trump also responded when questioned about the evacuation of personnel from the region: "You'll have to see."

This comes after talks between the US and Iran to strike a nuclear deal have faltered over Tehran's refusal to stop enriching uranium, despite creative American solutions to the disagreement. These include an international consortium to enrich the uranium for Tehran, although the Islamic Republic has stated that enrichment would take place in the country, whether with or without a deal.

"We are constantly assessing the appropriate personnel posture at all our embassies," said a State Department official told The Washington Post. "Based on our latest analysis, we decided to reduce the footprint of our mission in Iraq."

"We are watching and worried," a diplomat told the paper. "We think it’s more serious than any other time in the past."

"A nuclear Iran poses an existential threat to Israel," US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff said at an event for United Hatzalah, "and it is also an existential threat to the United States. We must stand together resolutely so that Iran does not go nuclear, no matter what the cost to prevent it."

An Iranian official speaking to The New York Times confirmed that the military and political leadership in Tehran has met to discuss the possible retaliation to an Israeli strike, which would come in the form of hundreds of ballistic missiles launched at Israel.

