Israel Police disclose a stabbing terror attack was thwarted during Ramadan

A terror attack was thwarted in the Old City of Jerusalem, during the Ramadan holy month, Israel Police disclosed on Wednesday morning.

A 17-year-old terrorist had planned to carry out a stabbing attack, concealed and attached a knife to his body, but acted suspiciously and was caught by Israel Border Police officers.

Israel Police's Jerusalem District chief, Superintendent Doron Turgeman, praised the officers' professionalism, describing it as "undoubtedly life-saving activity."

Following the announcement of the arrest, an indictment is expected to be filed against the terrorist in the coming days.

During an operation by Israel Border Police in the area of the Damascus Gate in the Old City, the officers spotted a young man (the 17-year-old Palestinian resident of Bir Zeit), who acted suspiciously and thus conducted a search.

A large knife was found hidden on his body, taped with adhesive tape. In addition, it turned out that he entered Israel illegally.

The suspect was transferred for investigation to the central unit of the Jerusalem district, from which it emerged that he supports the terrorist organization Hamas, intended and planned to carry out a stabbing attack that same day.

Before he tried to carry out the attack, the 17-year-old suspect made a post on social media where he wrote, "The important thing is that I end my life in the satisfaction of will, because there is no satisfaction other than paradise."