Israel prepared for months to strike Hamas abroad, only notified US moments before - report

Recommended -

Over ten Israeli jets launched more than ten long-range missiles at Hamas’s Doha offices from outside Qatari airspace during its strike on Hamas senior leadership in Doha on Tuesday, dubbed "Operation Summit of Fire," causing explosions to be heard across the Qatari capital, The Wall Steet Journal (WSJ) reported Wednesday.

According to the report, Israel had begun preparing months ago for an attack on Hamas leaders outside of Gaza accused of orchestrating the October 7 attacks and Hamas ongoing operations. The leaders were set to meet on Tuesday to discuss the most recent US proposal. At noon in Israel, Netanyahu gave his OK for the attack.

Qatari sources told Arab media outlet Al-Araby Al-Jadeed the Israeli strike in Doha occured minutes after the Hamas delegation concluded its meeting. Lebanese Al-Akhbar, citing informed sources, reported that Egypt warned Hamas officials over the past two weeks of the security risks to its leaders abroad, particularly in Lebanon and Turkey. However, carrying out an assassination attempt inside Qatar, and in such a public manner, was a shock to both Doha and Cairo, who received no prior warning of the attack.

While the planes were headed to strike, the IDF told US military officials that an attack was on its way just minutes before the missiles were launched, without informing them of an exact location, US officials told WSJ. The US military immediately informed the White House, and Trump told his special Middle East envoy to warn Qatar, one US official said. But by then, Israel had already struck.

“I’m not thrilled about the whole situation. It’s not a good situation. But I will say this, we want the hostages back, but we are not thrilled about the way that went down,” Trump told CNN reporters Tuesday evening. Trump also told the reporters he will be giving a “full statement” on Wednesday.

Israel immediately took responsibility for the strike in a public announcement, without attempting to deny its ownership, contrary to previous attacks in Syria, Lebanon, and Iran, where it had chosen to remain discreet.

https://x.com/i/web/status/1965418340886933923 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke at the US embassy in Jerusalem after the Qatar strike, pressuring Hamas to surrender, saying, "If President Trump’s proposal is accepted, the war can end immediately, and we can expand peace in the region."

Qatar condemned the Israeli attack on Hamas officials as a “criminal assault” and “flagrant violation of international law,” and announced an immediate suspension of mediation between Israel and Hamas.

Meanwhile, Qatar plans to hold an Arab-Islamic summit later this week in Doha over the Israeli strike. The United Nations (UN) emergency Security Council is also set to meet on Wednesday over the strike, following Algeria’s request.