Israel prepared to free between 700 and 800 terrorists for 40 hostages - reports
The security prisoners earmarked for release include murderers of Israeli civilians
i24NEWS
1 min read
Israel has agreed to release between 700 and 800 Palestinian terrorists as part of a hostage deal, Hebrew-language media reported Sunday evening, citing Israeli officials. Hamas, the Palestinian terrorist group holding over 100 Israelis in Gaza, will release 40 hostages.
The terrorists earmarked for release by Israel include hundreds serving life sentences for murdering Israelis, according to Walla News.
