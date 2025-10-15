Israel prepares comprehensive plan to defeat Hamas if fighting resumes in Gaza

Israel’s Defense Minister, Israel Katz, has instructed the IDF to prepare a comprehensive plan to defeat Hamas in Gaza should renewed fighting become necessary.

The directive came during a high-level discussion on IDF preparations in Gaza with the Chief of Staff and senior military leadership.

According to Katz, the planning is contingent on Hamas failing to implement President Trump’s peace plan, which calls for the immediate return of all hostages and the disarmament of the militant group. Should Hamas refuse to comply, Israel, in coordination with a U.S.-led international force, would return to military operations with the goal of destroying terror tunnels and infrastructure throughout Gaza, and fully demilitarizing the territory to eliminate threats to the State of Israel.

Katz emphasized that the plan aims not only to neutralize Hamas’s military capabilities but also to fundamentally alter the security reality in Gaza, ensuring long-term safety for Israeli citizens.

The announcement underscores Israel’s readiness to take decisive action should diplomatic efforts fail, highlighting the ongoing tension and fragile ceasefire conditions in the region.