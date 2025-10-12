Day 737 of the Israel-Hamas war

U.S. President Trump is set to arrive to Israel Monday morning for a short visit, with a speech at the Knesset and meetings with hostages' families, before he sets off to Cairo for the Egyptian-hosted international summit to finalize the details of the Gaza plan.

A red carpet, dozens of flags, stages and journalists will await US President Donald Trump upon his landing at Ben Gurion Airport, the Defense Ministry Spokesperson said on Sunday morning.

The President is expected to land at Ben Gurion at 9:20 AM, be greeted by Prime Minister Netanyahu, then meet with the hostages' families at 10:45 AM, and make a speech in front of the Knesset at 11:00 AM before his departure to Sharm el-Sheikh.

Meanwhile, the hostages are set to be released by Monday at noon local time at the latest, but the release could happen as early as Sunday.

"Preparations to receive the living hostages in the Gaza Strip — at the Re’im camp, in hospitals, and across government reception systems — have been completed," Hostages coordinator Gal Hirsch said in a message to the hostages' families overnight into Sunday.

"We assess that the process to release your — our — loved ones who are being held captive will begin Monday morning," the message said.

