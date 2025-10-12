Hamas confirms it has 20 living hostages and is ready to begin releasing them today - report | LIVE BLOG
Israel prepares for the hostages' release and President Trump's short visit and speech at the Knesset
Day 737 of the Israel-Hamas war
U.S. President Trump is set to arrive to Israel Monday morning for a short visit, with a speech at the Knesset and meetings with hostages' families, before he sets off to Cairo for the Egyptian-hosted international summit to finalize the details of the Gaza plan.
A red carpet, dozens of flags, stages and journalists will await US President Donald Trump upon his landing at Ben Gurion Airport, the Defense Ministry Spokesperson said on Sunday morning.
The President is expected to land at Ben Gurion at 9:20 AM, be greeted by Prime Minister Netanyahu, then meet with the hostages' families at 10:45 AM, and make a speech in front of the Knesset at 11:00 AM before his departure to Sharm el-Sheikh.
Meanwhile, the hostages are set to be released by Monday at noon local time at the latest, but the release could happen as early as Sunday.
"Preparations to receive the living hostages in the Gaza Strip — at the Re’im camp, in hospitals, and across government reception systems — have been completed," Hostages coordinator Gal Hirsch said in a message to the hostages' families overnight into Sunday.
"We assess that the process to release your — our — loved ones who are being held captive will begin Monday morning," the message said.
Hamas confirms it has 20 living hostages and is ready to begin releasing them today - WSJ report
Australia holds massive pro-Palestinian demonstration despite Israeli withdrawal from Gaza
Tens of thousands of people demonstrated on Sunday in Sydney’s business district as part of a large-scale pro-Palestinian rally, after a court banned the organization of the protest in front of the Sydney Opera House. Read more
Israel hoists flags ahead of hostages' release and Trump's visit
Israel's Transportation Ministry carries out infrastructure operations throughout the country's main routes as the country holds its breath in anticipation of the imminent return of the hostages. Read more
The release of the hostages will be completed at dawn tomorrow, estimates suggest - Al-Arabiya report
Three members of Qatar's negotiating delegation killed in Egypt car accident
The diplomats were on their way to prepare for the signing ceremony of the hostage release and Gaza ceasefire deal when their car overturned at a bend in a road 50 KM from the Sharm el-Sheikh resort. Read more
U.S. President Donald Trump's Middle East visit schedule:
Sunday:
10:30 PM Take off from the United States (Local time)
Monday:
9:20 AM Landing in Israel
10:15 AM Meeting with Netanyahu in his office at the Knesset
10:45 AM Meeting with the families of the hostages
11:00 AM Speech before the Knesset along with Netanyahu, the Speaker of the Knesset, and the Chairman of the Opposition
1:00 PM Departure to Sharm el-Sheikh
2:30 PM Summit in Sharm and signing ceremony of the agreement
5:00 PM Departure to the USA
Israeli Defense Minister Katz: Israel's main challenge after the hostages' release will be disarming Hamas by destroying Gaza terror tunnels
"Israel's major challenge after the return of the hostages will be the destruction of all Hamas terror tunnels in Gaza, directly by the IDF and through the international mechanism to be established under the leadership and supervision of the United States. This is the main meaning of implementing the agreed-upon principle of disarming Gaza and disarming Hamas. I have instructed the IDF to prepare to carry out the mission."
Hamas says they are ready to carry out the exchange on Sunday
Hamas sources told A-Sharq that Hamas and other Palestinian factions in the Gaza Strip have finalized all the arrangements for the release of 20 living hostages and a number of bodies in one batch.
The factions informed the mediators that they are ready to carry out the exchange today, without providing further clarification.
Israel readies to receive the hostages from Hamas Monday morning
Egypt to host international summit over Trump's Gaza peace plan
U.S. President Donald Trump plans to hold a summit of world leaders in Egypt on the topic of Gaza after his short visit to Israel on Monday to garner support and finalize an agreement over the second phase of the president's post-war Gaza plan. Read more
Witkoff and the Kushners meet with hostage families in Tel Aviv ahead of speech at Hostag Square rally
The hostage families held a meeting on Saturday with U.S. Special envoy for the Middle East Steve Witkoff, Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner, and Trump's daughter Ivanka, before the three took the stage to speak at the rally at Tel Aviv's Hostage Square.
The families thanked President Trump and his administration for their central role in leading the agreement to return their loved ones.
Witkoff emphasized the United States' uncompromising commitment to the return of all the hostages, and the continued efforts to ensure that no one is left behind.