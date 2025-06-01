Israel prepares for military escalation after Hamas's response to Witkoff

Israel is preparing to increase its military pressure in the Gaza Strip, particularly in the north, following Hamas's response to the proposal of US Special Envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff, which was received on Saturday. An Israeli official has qualified this response as a "de facto refusal" of the plan, after reports swirled in Arabic media that both sides had agreed to the plan.

According to Israeli assessments, Ezz al-Din al-Haddad, commander of Hamas's Gaza Brigade, is currently the main decision-making figure in the enclave and likely influences the internal position of the organization.

Alongside the military escalation, Israel is considering modifying humanitarian aid, including the entry of food trucks and the opening of a new distribution center. Security sources believe that these changes "pull the rug out from under Hamas." A Hamas official told Reuters that the organization responded positively to the Witkoff proposal but wished to make several amendments. The main issue identified by the Palestinian movement is the lack of a definition for a permanent ceasefire in the agreement.

The sources involved in the proposal reveal that Hamas is demanding a truce that would last up to seven years, although the original documents mention five years. Egypt has relayed a message to Washington stating that the American administration must "publicly and officially guarantee the end of the war" as part of any agreement, reports the Lebanese newspaper Al-Akhbar. Hamas also wants US President Donald Trump to personally announce the ceasefire. Without these American guarantees, the cease-fire would not hold. Hamas reiterated its willingness to release ten living hostages and eighteen bodies, but wants to spread the exchanges over three phases instead of two.