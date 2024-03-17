Israel prepares for new negotiations with Hamas despite 'absurd' conditions

Israel’s war cabinet will meet to discuss the mandate which will be given to the Israeli delegation headed by the Mossad chief, David Barnea, in forthcoming negotiations being mediated with Hamas in Qatar’s capital Doha.

Despite drastic conditions set by the terrorist organization Hamas, the Israeli war cabinet will meet first and then a wider discussion will take place with the entire State Security Cabinet (SSC).

According to reports, the delegation will leave for Doha on Monday. Some aspects of Hamas's response to the negotiations could allow for an agreement to be reached, however certain conditions were “delusional” and "absurd" per Israeli officials.

Hamas's demand for an Israel Defense Forces (IDF) withdrawal was one of the contentious conditions, as well as for Gazans to return to the northern Gaza Strip. Furthermore, a third demand was for a permanent ceasefire to already be agreed upon before proceeding to the first stage which would be a temporary pause of hostilities and the release of hostages abducted by the terrorist organization on October 7.

Meanwhile, Israeli media were citing an official familiar with the details of negotiations as calling the Hamas demands “excessive and absurd,” and despite the terrorist group’s response the progress “stops” there.

Furthermore, the deal was described as bad due to Hamas’s demands that seek to erase any achievements at dismantling the terrorist organization during the war, which erupted after the October 7 massacre in southern Israel.