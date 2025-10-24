Israel preparing to receive the bodies of two slain hostages on Friday | LIVE BLOG
Released hostage Alon Ohel is discharged from hospital; report says Hamas can't find 5 out of the remaining 13 slain hostages in Gaza
Israel is preparing to receive the bodies of two slain hostages later on Friday, an Israeli official said. Meanwhile a report cited an unnamed Israeli official as saying that Hamas doesn't know the location of five slain hostages out of the 13 that remain in Gaza.
IDF arrest 44 terror suspects in West Bank this week
