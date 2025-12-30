Israel pushes U.S. to exclude Turkey from Gaza peace board

Israel has asked the Trump administration to remove Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan from the international Board of Peace being established under the Gaza peace plan, according to sources familiar with the matter. The request reflects Israeli efforts to limit Ankara’s influence in Gaza’s post‑war stabilization and reconstruction.

The issue surfaced during recent talks between senior Israeli and Trump administration officials focused on implementing the next phase of the Gaza peace plan. Israel has also vetoed the presence of Turkish troops in Gaza as part of the multinational International Stabilization Force envisioned under the agreement.

Asked about the matter at Mar‑a‑Lago ahead of a meeting with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, U.S. President Donald Trump said he supported Turkish involvement, calling Turkey’s presence “a good thing” and praising Erdoğan as “a good friend” whom he trusts and respects. Trump also said Netanyahu respects Erdoğan. The remarks highlight a divergence between U.S. and Israeli positions on Ankara’s role.

Israeli officials have expressed concern that an expanded Turkish humanitarian and reconstruction footprint in Gaza could give Ankara significant influence over the territory’s future, a source familiar with the discussions told i24NEWS. Israel’s opposition to Turkish forces and leadership involvement stems in part from long‑standing political tensions between Jerusalem and Ankara.

The Board of Peace, mandated by United Nations Security Council Resolution 2803 to support Gaza’s transition and reconstruction, is expected to include international partners and oversee the establishment of a technocratic Palestinian government vetted by Israel. Trump is expected to announce the board’s composition next month, though no final decision has been confirmed.

Turkey has expressed interest in contributing to international efforts in Gaza, and U.S. officials, including Envoy Tom Barrack, have argued Ankara’s involvement could strengthen stabilization initiatives. However, Israel’s firm stance on excluding Turkish troops and leadership underscores continuing diplomatic friction over the peace plan’s implementation and governance arrangements.

Sources have told i24NEWS that no final decision has been made at this point regarding the composition of the Board of Peace.