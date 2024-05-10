Israel ramps up rhetoric after UNGA passes pro-Palestinian motion

The U.N. General Assembly voted on Friday to grant new “rights and privileges” to the Palestinian delegation to the United Nations.

Israeli UN envy Gilad Erdan responded furiously, saying that vote to advance the "establishment of Palestinian terror state, which will be led by Hitler of our times, with sick and twisted irony, the very body that established to prevent evil is now welcoming a terror state into its ranks.”

The 193-member world body approved the Arab and Palestinian-sponsored resolution by a vote of 143-9 with 25 abstentions.

The United States was among the nine countries voting against it, along with Israel.

U.S. deputy ambassador Robert Wood made clear on Thursday that the Biden administration opposed the assembly resolution.

“We’ve been very clear from the beginning there is a process for obtaining full membership in the United Nations, and this effort by some of the Arab countries and the Palestinians is to try to go around that,” Wood said Thursday. “We have said from the beginning the best way to ensure Palestinian full membership in the U.N. is to do that through negotiations with Israel. That remains our position.”