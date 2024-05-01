Israel reopens Erez crossing for Gaza aid trucks

Israel has reopened the Erez crossing, the sole entry point on the northern edge of the Gaza Strip, marking its first operation since it was destroyed by Hamas militants on October 7.

This move comes in response to calls from international aid organizations urging increased humanitarian access to the Palestinian territory.

The reopening coincided with the visit of US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who emphasized the need for enhanced aid deliveries during his meetings with Israeli officials, including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The decision to reopen Erez follows mounting pressure from the international community, particularly after an Israeli airstrike mistakenly targeted and killed aid workers delivering food supplies to Gaza. While Israel expressed regret for the incident, the United States made clear that continued support for the conflict resolution would hinge on improved access to humanitarian aid.

Flash90

Colonel Moshe Tetro, head of Israel's Gaza Coordination and Liaison Administration, expressed hope that the crossing would operate daily, aiming to facilitate the entry of 500 aid trucks per day into Gaza.

This target aligns with pre-war aid shipments and represents a significant increase compared to recent months. Tetro assured journalists that the reopening of Erez is just one of several steps taken by Israel to address humanitarian needs in Gaza.