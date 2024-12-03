Israel kills Hezbollah liaison to Syrian army in Damascus | LIVE BLOG
Security forces entered a school in the West Bank city of Tubas to extricate the body of a terrorist who was taken there • i24NEWS learned that Israel is mulling to send a delegation to Egypt
Israel - Hamas War day 423: Syrian regime-affiliated news reported that a vehicle was struck by an Israeli UAV, with Arabic media saying that the target was a Hezbollah terrorist.
Defense Minister Israel Katz warned that if the ceasefire in Lebanon falls apart, no hostile site will be exempt from Israeli strikes in the country.
i24NEWS learned that Israel is considering whether to send a delegation to Cairo for advanced ceasefire talks, with Palestinian factions currently holding meetings in the Egyptian capital.
To catch up on the updates from Monday, CLICK HERE
Read more in-depth stories on the Israel-Hamas war
IDF confirms strike in northern West Bank, killing 3 Hamas terrorists
Acting on Shin Bet intelligence, an Israeli aircraft attacked vehicles in the Aqabah area of the northern West Bank, killing three Hamas terrorists planning an imminent terrorist attack.
IDF: Earlier statement of intercepted rocket from Gaza was false identification
https://x.com/i/web/status/1864015335424246186
This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking .
https://x.com/i/web/status/1864004993306468671
This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking .
IDF says projectile fired from Gaza intercepted by air force
🚨 Sirens blare in southern Israeli communities amid rocket fire from Gaza
Army chief to troops in Lebanon: IDF mission to ensure S. Lebanon remains safe zone
"Today we are patrolling with additional commanders in southern Lebanon," IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi said during a tour of southern Lebanon. "We have stopped at several locations and see the very thorough operations that have been carried out in the fight against Hezbollah. Many terrorists have been eliminated, infrastructure has been destroyed in all arenas, and we are seizing large amounts of weapons and taking them into Israeli territory.
"I assume that in the coming days, Hezbollah will discover that many of their operatives have been eliminated here in recent weeks. This is what we are seeing in the villages located deeper in Lebanon. Here, in the first circle of closer villages, there are no operatives. What was here has been destroyed. IDF forces are very careful about maintaining the ceasefire, and from here, as we look southward at northern Israeli communities, the mission is to ensure that this region does not revert to being an area of terrorist infrastructure but rather remains a safe zone. The IDF is operating very thoroughly and very professionally here.
"Combat in this area has broader implications. Hezbollah, which was very strongly positioned here, has been dealt a severe blow. The IDF is capable of handling any threat along any border—this is something that is also understood in Gaza now. We fought on two fronts, both near the State of Israel, as well as in more distant areas. We continue to fight with great determination, and the forces here, those in Gaza, and those combating terrorism in Judea and Samaria are highly motivated. We will continue to operate professionally and with determination, and our enemies will understand what they need to understand."
https://x.com/i/web/status/1863993920369156250
This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking .
https://x.com/i/web/status/1863991722155323580
This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking .
IDF eliminates terrorists who carried out October 7 massacre
IDF confirms targeted killing of Hezbollah liaison to Syrian army in Damascus strike
Naming the terrorist as Salman Nemer Jamaa, the IDF confirmed that it had eliminated a member of Hezbollah in an airstrike carried out in Damascus, Syria. Jamaa was a key figure in the close relations between the Syrian army and Hezbollah, with a resume of prominent roles in the organization.
"He had previously served as the head of intelligence in the Khiam arena, the head of operations in Hezbollah’s Damascus command center, and in recent years, Hezbollah’s representative to the Syrian military," the IDF said.
His elimation "degrades both Hezbollah’s presence in Syria and Hezbollah’s ongoing force-building efforts."
Netanyahu 'committed' to North, vows to enforce ceasefire with 'iron fist'
https://x.com/i/web/status/1863977808277447104
This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking .
https://x.com/i/web/status/1863976077913133229
This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking .
https://x.com/i/web/status/1863974055746892112
This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking .
https://x.com/i/web/status/1863969901855064313
This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking .
Report: Hezbollah terrorist killed in Damascus was liaison with Syrian army
Encouraged by Trump, Israel mulls sending delegation to Cairo
Explosion heard in northern Kiryat Shmona, reportedly detonation of unexploded ordnance