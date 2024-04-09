Israel reports record number of aid trucks entered Gaza on Tuesday

Israel's Coordinator for Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT) has announced a significant milestone in humanitarian aid delivery to the Gaza Strip, with over 450 aid trucks entering the territory on Tuesday, marking a new high since the start of the conflict.

According to COGAT, a total of 468 trucks carrying humanitarian aid were inspected and transferred to Gaza today.

This record-breaking number follows yesterday's high of 419 trucks. Among them, 47 trucks were designated to deliver food supplies to northern Gaza, coordinated overnight by Israeli authorities.

Over the past three days, more than 1,200 aid trucks have been inspected and entered Gaza, providing vital assistance to the population amidst the ongoing conflict.

Additionally, COGAT reported that 303 packages containing "hundreds of thousands of meals" were airdropped over the Palestinian enclave today, further bolstering efforts to alleviate the humanitarian crisis.

AP Photo/Hassan Eslaiah

While the United Nations has accused Israel of using hunger as a weapon in Gaza, Israeli authorities have attributed the challenges in aid distribution to failures on the part of non-governmental organizations (NGOs).

Israel claims that despite hundreds of trucks being checked and approved for entry, distribution failures by NGOs have resulted in delays in aid reaching those in need. As a result, many trucks remain stranded on the Gaza side of the border.

IDF Spokesperson

In response to mounting pressure from the United States, Israel has ramped up the quantities of aid authorized for transportation into the Gaza Strip in recent days.