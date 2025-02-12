Israel requests 10-day Lebanon ceasefire extension: reports

Israel has asked for a 10-day extension of the ceasefire in Lebanon so it can remain in five positions, according to reports on Wednesday.

These were rejected by Lebanon's government, Lebanese media said.

This comes after American mediators were reportedly pleased with the progress of the Lebanese armed forces in taking over positions from the IDF. The US issued an ultimatum earlier this week for Israel to withdraw by February 18.

The ceasefire, which went into effect on November 27, was supposed to last for 60 days, giving the Lebanese army time to deploy in southern Lebanon and implement the agreement. Israel, however, dissatisfied with the advance of the Lebanese army, requested the ceasefire be extended until next Tuesday.