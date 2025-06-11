Israel responds to Hamas counter-offer to US proposal - report

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer, and Defense Minister Israel Katz agreed on Israel's response to Hamas's counter-offer to the American proposal for a hostage agreement and ceasefire during their Tuesday meeting, according to Galatz army radio on Wednesday.

The Israeli response was transmitted to the mediators, and now Israel awaits the response from Hamas.

The latest American proposal includes a 60-day truce in the Gaza Strip, accompanied by a partial Israeli military withdrawal and an increase in humanitarian aid deliveries, in exchange for the release of 10 living hostages and 18 deceased hostages.

In response to this offer, Hamas demanded measures to make it more difficult for Israel to resume fighting if talks on a permanent ceasefire are not concluded at the end of the 60-day truce. Hamas's counter-offer also stipulates that the release of the 10 living hostages would be spread out over the truce, and not in two batches, on the first and seventh day, as the American offer stipulates.

Fifty-five hostages are still held by terrorist groups in Gaza, including 33 whose death has been confirmed by the Israeli army and 20 considered to be still alive.