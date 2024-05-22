Israeli President Isaac Herzog, in a conversation with Piers Morgan on Wednesday, voiced Israel's strong objection to recent announcements by Ireland, Norway, and Spain to unilaterally recognize a Palestinian state.

Herzog expressed his concerns against the backdrop of ongoing war in the Middle East.

“These are futile steps that won't help any progress in the region and are adverse to the basic challenges,” Herzog told Morgan.

He argued that such recognition could be seen as rewarding Hamas, which he described as having waged a brutal war against Israel involving acts of rape, arson, and abduction. “Because of a war that was brutally waged by Hamas... a few nations in the world are rushing to declare a Palestinian state, when there are no boundaries, no nothing that you can make a Palestinian state,” Herzog said.

Herzog emphasized the need for negotiations between the two sides to achieve any progress. “This step is actually adverse to the real purpose and trajectory of moving towards peace in our region,” he added.

Reflecting on the conflict’s impact on Israeli sentiment, Herzog noted, “There is a big argument in Israel regarding the capability or the acceptance of the idea of a Palestinian state.”

He highlighted a deep sense of betrayal felt by Israelis, especially after the October 7 attacks. Herzog stressed that trust is essential for any future negotiations, and premature declarations of statehood serve only internal political pressures in other countries without benefiting either Palestinians or Israelis.

Amos Ben Gershom / GPO

Addressing recent actions by the International Criminal Court (ICC), Herzog criticized the ICC prosecutor's announcement, calling it “carried out in bad faith.”

He revealed that Israel had agreed to a dialogue and was surprised by the prosecutor's sudden decision to cancel a visit and issue an announcement instead. Herzog stated, “This kind of equality between the two sides, the steps taken against Israel are outrageous, totally outrageous, unacceptable, and all these people around the world must object to it vehemently.”

AP Photo/Peter Dejong

Herzog defended Israel's legal system, asserting that as a democratic state with strong law enforcement, Israel is capable of adjudicating and investigating its own actions. He condemned the ICC’s actions as politically motivated and indicative of corruption within some international legal institutions.

AP/Seth Wenig

Commenting on the UN Security Council’s decision to hold a minute’s silence for Iran’s president, Herzog expressed his shock. He criticized Iran as the "biggest war machine and terror machine in the world" and highlighted its role in various conflicts, including Syria and Ukraine.

“Iran is the biggest threat to world stability and the world has to stand firm against Iran,” Herzog concluded.