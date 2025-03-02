Israel's right-wing camp hails order to block goods from entering Gaza

Israel's right wing hailed Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's decision on Sunday to halt goods and supplies from being brought to the Gaza Strip, demanding that hostages continue being released.

"I welcome the decision to halt the humanitarian aid, if it is implemented," said former national security minister Itamar Ben Gvir. "The decision has finally been made – better late than never. This should be the policy until the last of the hostages is returned. Now is the time to open the gates of hell, to shut off the electricity and water, to return to war, and most importantly, not to settle for just half of the hostages, but to return to President Trump's ultimatum all the hostages immediately or hell will break loose on Gaza."

Ben Gvir referred to US President Donald Trump's warning that "all hell" would break out if all the hostages are not returned, while saying that it was ultimately Israel's decision.

Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, another right-wing firebrand, said that "the decision we made tonight to completely halt the flow of humanitarian aid into Gaza until Hamas is destroyed or completely surrenders and all our hostages are returned is an important step in the right direction."

He called for Israel to continue until "complete victory."

Meanwhile, the far-right Order 9 movement, which opposed the entry of goods including humanitarian assistance into Gaza, said that its activists "reached the Kerem Shalom crossing area and it is indeed closed. We will stand guard that it will indeed remain so until the last of the kidnapped are returned"

"The transfer of aid that has strengthened the murderous terrorist organization Hamas for the past year and a half will stop until all the kidnapped are returned," the movement said. "For many months, we have fought tooth and nail against the terrible failure to transfer aid to the enemy, which has now become clear that it will strengthen it for many months to come. We are now on the ground and will continue to stand guard well, and to ensure that this severe harm to the kidnapped will stop."