Israel's security cabinet met Tuesday morning in Jerusalem to discuss their stance ahead of negotiations on the second phase of the ceasefire and hostage release deal, with Hamas' postponement of the next exchange possibly leading to a breakdown of the agreement

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was expected to present his conditions for continuing the agreement, but Hamas announced on Monday a suspension of the hostage release, accusing Israel of violations. In response to remarks by Us President Donald Donald Trump, who had suggested that Israel resume the war if all hostages were not released by Saturday at noon, a Hamas official told Reuters that "all parties must respect their commitments. That's the only way to recover the prisoners," adding that "threats will only complicate matters."

The IDF was placed on high alert following the announcement.

Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich has called on the cabinet to issue an ultimatum to Hamas. "We must re-arrest the released terrorists and announce that if anything happens to our hostages, we will extend our sovereignty over an additional 5 percent of Gaza," he said.

Hostage families and activists blocked Route 1 between Tel Aviv to Jerusalem in response to the Hamas announcement, but blaming the prime minister. "Netanyahu has been dragging this agreement out for months," according to a protester. "It is clear that he is acting for political reasons, refuses to send a delegation to the negotiations and is doing everything to sabotage the agreement."

Danny Elgerg, brother of hostage Itzhik Elgert, criticized Netanyahu's management: "He came back from the United States arrogant, after enjoying luxury hotels with Elon Musk. He doesn't understand the atmosphere here."

Designated US ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee stated on Fox News that Gaza could have been Singapore, but Hamas turned it into Haiti.

He hailed the four years of Trump's previous presidency as the only time "we had real peace in this region."