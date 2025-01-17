Israel's security cabinet votes to approve Gaza hostage and ceasefire deal

Israel's Security Cabinet on Friday approved a hostage deal whereby 33 Hamas captives are to be freed in exchange for nearly 2,000 Palestinian terrorists doing time in Israeli prisons, including hundreds serving life sentences.

The larger government cabinet is now set to approve the deal, whose implementation is expected to begin on Sunday.

As expected, the hardline National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich voted against the deal, but were outnumbered.