Israel's war cabinet to address Hamas's 'baseless' demands - PM office | LIVE UPDATES
Israel's PM office announced a war cabinet meeting stressing that Hamas's 'baseless' demands continue to grow
Israel's Prime Minister's office announced a meeting of the war cabinet as ceasefire-hostage deal between Israel and Hamas remains far from getting secured.
"Hamas continues its baseless demands. An update on the subject will be brought tomorrow to the War Cabinet and the Defense Political Cabinet," read the statement.
Australia ends UNRWA funding freeze
The nation's Foreign Minister Penny Wong said: "The best available current advice from agencies and the Australian government lawyers is that UNRWA is not a terrorist organization, and that existing additional safeguards sufficiently protect Australian taxpayer funding."
U.S. Central Command reported overnight hostilities in the Red Sea region
"Iranian-backed Houthi terrorists fired two anti-ship ballistic missiles (ASBMs) from Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen toward the Gulf of Aden and two additional ASBMs towards the Red Sea." No casualties have been stated.
Additionally, the U.S. CENTCOM "destroyed nine anti-ship missiles and two unmanned aerial vehicles in Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen."
