Israel says will stop working with UNRWA in Gaza

Israel will stop working with the embattled UNRWA agency in the Gaza Strip, a government spokesperson announced on Monday.

UNRWA has been in deep crisis since Israel provided video and other evidence that its staffers were directly involved in the October 7 massacre.

The allegations prompted UNRWA's biggest donor, the United States, and some others to pause funding, putting the agency's future in doubt. However, other countries including Canada, Australia and Sweden have since restored funding.