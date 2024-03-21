Israel secretly seeks to put anti-Hamas Gazans in charge of aid - report

Israeli security officials have been crafting a plan of putting anti-Hamas Palestinians in charge of the humanitarian aid supplies in the Gaza Strip, The Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday citing Israeli and Arab officials. The initiative is said to have faced backlash in both Israel's war cabinet and Hamas, amid the high-stake negotiations.

A top Israeli defense official has reportedly held talks with Egypt, the United Arab Emirates and Jordan to build "regional support for an emerging effort to enlist Palestinian leaders and businessmen who have no links to Hamas in distributing aid," read the statement.

AP Photo/Hassan Eslaiah

According to the alleged plan, the aid would enter by land and sea after Israeli inspection and would head to large warehouses in central Gaza, where Palestinians would then distribute it.

On top of that, in the post-war Gaza, those in charge of aid are to assume authority to govern the Strip, backed up by security forces funded by wealthy Arab governments, the officials told the WSJ.

“Gaza will be run by those who do not seek to kill Israelis,” said a senior Israeli official from the Prime Minister’s office.

However, the report highlights that the aid efforts have hit obstacles due to the lack of support from the Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, given that some of those involved would be affiliated with Fatah, seen by the Israeli leader as supporting terrorism.

As the WSJ points out, Hamas has played "no formal role in distributing aid in Gaza but views the nascent Israeli plan as a way to create an independent governing structure." The article quoted a Hamas senior official saying: “We will strike with an iron hand against anyone who tampers with the internal front in the Gaza Strip and will not permit the imposition of new rules."

AP Photo/Fatima Shbair

Another Hamas source told the WSJ that the group has already felt being sidelined by the sea bridge plan backed by the U.S., the UAE and other partners to deliver aid to Gaza.

"More broadly, Hamas wants security to be handled by forces that would be apolitical but would operate with the militant group’s approval," said in a recent interview Husam Badran, a member of Hamas’s political bureau.

The humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip remains at heart of the Israel-Hamas negotiations along with the hostages release. The U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Tuesday said the agreement is "very much possible" and urged Hamas to show bigger pragmatism while calling on Israel to abstain from the Rafah ground operation.