Israel secretly seeks to put anti-Hamas Gazans in charge of aid - report

The plan is said to have faced backlash both in Israel's war cabinet and in Hamas

i24NEWS
5 min read
A truck carrying humanitarian aid for the Gaza Strip passes through the Kerem Shalom Crossing in southern Israel, March 14, 2024.
A truck carrying humanitarian aid for the Gaza Strip passes through the Kerem Shalom Crossing in southern Israel, March 14, 2024.AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg

Israeli security officials have been crafting a plan of putting anti-Hamas Palestinians in charge of the humanitarian aid supplies in the Gaza Strip, The Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday citing Israeli and Arab officials. The initiative is said to have faced backlash in both Israel's war cabinet and Hamas, amid the high-stake negotiations.

A top Israeli defense official has reportedly held talks with Egypt, the United Arab Emirates and Jordan to build "regional support for an emerging effort to enlist Palestinian leaders and businessmen who have no links to Hamas in distributing aid," read the statement.

AP Photo/Hassan Eslaiah
File photo of Palestinian aid workers preparing humanitarian aid for distribution at the Deir al-Balah UNRWA warehouse in the Gaza StripAP Photo/Hassan Eslaiah

According to the alleged plan, the aid would enter by land and sea after Israeli inspection and would head to large warehouses in central Gaza, where Palestinians would then distribute it.

On top of that, in the post-war Gaza, those in charge of aid are to assume authority to govern the Strip, backed up by security forces funded by wealthy Arab governments, the officials told the WSJ.

“Gaza will be run by those who do not seek to kill Israelis,” said a senior Israeli official from the Prime Minister’s office.

However, the report highlights that the aid efforts have hit obstacles due to the lack of support from the Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, given that some of those involved would be affiliated with Fatah, seen by the Israeli leader as supporting terrorism.

As the WSJ points out, Hamas has played "no formal role in distributing aid in Gaza but views the nascent Israeli plan as a way to create an independent governing structure." The article quoted a Hamas senior official saying: “We will strike with an iron hand against anyone who tampers with the internal front in the Gaza Strip and will not permit the imposition of new rules."

AP Photo/Fatima Shbair
Palestinians break their fast during the holy month of Ramadan in front of their destroyed house in Rafah, Gaza Strip, March 18, 2024.AP Photo/Fatima Shbair

Another Hamas source told the WSJ that the group has already felt being sidelined  by the sea bridge plan backed by the U.S., the UAE and other partners to deliver aid to Gaza.

"More broadly, Hamas wants security to be handled by forces that would be apolitical but would operate with the militant group’s approval," said in a recent interview Husam Badran, a member of Hamas’s political bureau.

The humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip remains at heart of the Israel-Hamas negotiations along with the hostages release. The U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Tuesday said the agreement is "very much possible" and urged Hamas to show bigger pragmatism while calling on Israel to abstain from the Rafah ground operation.

Evelyn Hockstein/Pool Photo via AP
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, center, steps out of a car as he departs Jeddah for Cairo, Egypt, in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia Thursday, March 21, 2024Evelyn Hockstein/Pool Photo via AP
