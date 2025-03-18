Israel security officials unanimously approved resuming hostilities in Gaza

The resumption of Israeli strikes on Gaza was sanctioned at a crucial meeting held on Monday, at the end of which all senior security officials approved the offensive.

This consultation, revealed by national broadcaster Kan, took place in the presence of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Defense Minister Israel Katz, Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer, IDF Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir, and Shin Bet Director Ronen Bar. The military operation was triggered after the failure of talks in Qatar aimed at freeing hostages still held by Hamas. "The attack will only intensify and will soon include a series of additional measures if no significant change occurs in the negotiations," a government source said.

The principle of a resumption of hostilities had already been presented at a cabinet meeting last weekend, without specifying the exact moment it will begin. The air strikes, which began early Tuesday, represent the first phase of an offensive set to intensify.

Significantly, this unanimity comes in a context of strong tensions between Netanyahu and Bar, the head of the Shin Bet. According to Kan, following the strategic meeting over the weekend, Netanyahu informed Bar of his intention to bring to a government vote his dismissal "due to a persistent lack of trust."

The Israeli offensive has caused hundreds of casualties according to Hamas, including several key leaders in Gaza, ending nearly two months of ceasefire.