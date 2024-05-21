In an enforcement action carried out by inspectors from the Israeli Ministry of Communications, equipment used for the Al Jazeera network broadcasts from the city of Sderot was seized on Tuesday.

This move aligns with the directive issued by Minister of Communications Dr. Shlomo Karai to cease Al Jazeera broadcasts within Israel.

The enforcement team arrived at the Associated Press (AP) complex in Sderot, confiscating photographic equipment that had been providing services to the Al Jazeera channel. The seized items include a camera, tripod, Live U modem, and two microphones.

The camera in question was broadcasting live from the northern Gaza Strip, including activities of the IDF forces, a situation that Israel says posed a significant risk to the safety of Israeli soldiers.

Israel had previously issued a warning to the AP agency last week, stating that under the law and the recent government decision, they were prohibited from providing broadcast services to Al Jazeera.

Miriam Alster/Flash90

Despite this warning, the AP agency continued its broadcasts, prompting today's enforcement action.

"No unusual events were recorded during the activity," the Ministry's statement noted.