Israel shows 'flexibility' on Hamas demands in hostage, ceasefire talks

Israel gave a clean answer on hostage release and ceasefire negotiations in Doha, agreeing to a Washington-initiated compromise, and the mediators were awaiting an answer from Hamas, the Israeli Channel 12 News reported.

Mossad chief David Barnea reportedly returned to Israel on Sunday morning, after having been in Qatar negotiating over the weekend, and a delegation remained in Doha as part of the talks.

According to a source speaking to Channel 12, some details in an earlier report by Al-Jazeera were accurate while other parts incorrect. The points of agreement were listed as the number of prisoners and a willingness to negotiate over the return of Gazans to northern Gaza.

Israel reportedly agreed to a “significantly greater” number of Palestinian prisoners to be released than a proposal plan formulated in Paris, as well “flexibility” regarding the issue of the northern Gaza Strip, which Hamas had set as a condition for a deal.

"The progress on this issue is dramatic for us," senior Israeli official told Channel 12’s Yaron Avraham, adding "Now the question is if Hamas will understand that Israel also has red lines or if it will climb higher trees. If the answer is an absolute ‘no’ then the negotiations will enter into a crisis."

"The teams are working non-stop. Everyone is fully deployed in Doha. There is no sense of positivity and euphoria. The feelings are ‘not particularly great’. But nevertheless - we are working and ready for a response from Hamas and then we will know more,” the same source concluded.