Israel strikes Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon

The Israeli military late on Friday carried out a series of strikes targeting military sites in southern Lebanon belonging to the Hezbollah terrorist organization; the operation was based on intelligence identifying weapons and rocket launchers belonging to Hezbollah.

The weapons and the rocket launchers in the military sites posed an immediate threat to Israel, the IDF said in a statement, and "constituted a blatant violation of the understandings between Israel and Lebanon."

The IDF pledged to "continue to operate to remove any threat to the State of Israel and will prevent any attempt of Hezbollah to reestablish and rebuild itself."

Hezbollah, an Iran proxy religiously devoted to the destruction of the Jewish state, began firing rockets and drone at Israel a day after the devastating Hamas massacre of October 7, 2023. Some ten month later, it was crushed by Israel in a nine-day period that included several operations that devastated its command structure and laid waste to much of its rocket arsenal.