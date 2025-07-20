Recommended -

Day 653 of the Israel-Hamas war:

The IDF issues a new evacuation warning for Palestinians residing in Deir al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip, as it is set to begin ground operations there the first time.

In Syria, The Council of Syrian Tribes and Clans announced the withdrawal of all Bedouin fighters from the city of Suwayda on Saturday, after the country's interior ministry announced the violent clashes had ceased. “We affirm that any violation of the agreement will be met with a harsh response,” said a statement by the council’s head, Abdul-Moneim al-Nassif.

Hundreds of people had been killed in the flare-up, which began last weekend as Druze militias clashes with Bedouin tribes in the province. Forces loyal to Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa entered the Druze-majority area, with atrocities reported that prompted significant pressure by the Druze in Israel for the IDF to act to defend their brethren.

