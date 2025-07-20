Iranian report: Iran, European countries to restart nuclear talks; Syrian interior ministry announces clashes have ended | LIVE BLOG
The IDF sends evacuation warning to Palestinian residents of Deir al-Balah as is set to begin operations. Syrian interior ministry announces end to week-long violent clashes in Suwayda
Day 653 of the Israel-Hamas war:
The IDF issues a new evacuation warning for Palestinians residing in Deir al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip, as it is set to begin ground operations there the first time.
In Syria, The Council of Syrian Tribes and Clans announced the withdrawal of all Bedouin fighters from the city of Suwayda on Saturday, after the country's interior ministry announced the violent clashes had ceased. “We affirm that any violation of the agreement will be met with a harsh response,” said a statement by the council’s head, Abdul-Moneim al-Nassif.
Hundreds of people had been killed in the flare-up, which began last weekend as Druze militias clashes with Bedouin tribes in the province. Forces loyal to Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa entered the Druze-majority area, with atrocities reported that prompted significant pressure by the Druze in Israel for the IDF to act to defend their brethren.
Iranian report: Iran, European countries to restart nuclear talks
Iran has reached an agreement with three European powers to restart nuclear talks, IRGC media reports.
According to the semi-official Tasnim news agency, Tehran and Germany, France, and the UK have agreed to the possibility of resuming negotiations over Iran’s nuclear program. The details of the meeting are expected to be finalized in the coming days through ongoing discussions.
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio calls on the Syrian government to end the ongoing clashes in Suwayda
Medical equipment and essential aid arrived at the National Hospital in Suwayda via a U.S. helicopter. The shipment was reportedly delivered from areas controlled by the Kurdish Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF). Syrian government-aligned accounts claim it came from Israel.
