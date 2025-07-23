Recommended -

Day 656 of the Israel-Hamas war:

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar met with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sibyl at the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry in Kyiv. The two agreed to hold a strategic dialogue on the Iranian threat, and Saar expressed Israel's wish for peace in Ukraine. Sa’ar also met with Artyom Burik, Ukrainian soldier who lost his family in the Iranian missile strike in Bat Yam during the Operation "Rising Lion".

Steve Witkoff is traveling to Middle East after his meetings in Rome with Israeli and Qatari officials, potentially signaling significant advancement in hostage and ceasefire talks between Israel and Hamas.

