Israeli FM holds diplomatic meetings in Kyiv | LIVE BLOG
PM Netanyahu holds situation assessment with the negotiating team residing in Doha • FM Gidon Sa'ar visits Ukraine
Recommended -
Day 656 of the Israel-Hamas war:
Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar met with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sibyl at the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry in Kyiv. The two agreed to hold a strategic dialogue on the Iranian threat, and Saar expressed Israel's wish for peace in Ukraine. Sa’ar also met with Artyom Burik, Ukrainian soldier who lost his family in the Iranian missile strike in Bat Yam during the Operation "Rising Lion".
Steve Witkoff is traveling to Middle East after his meetings in Rome with Israeli and Qatari officials, potentially signaling significant advancement in hostage and ceasefire talks between Israel and Hamas.
To catch up on the updates from Tuesday, CLICK HERE
For more stories and in-depth analysis on the Israel-Hamas war
Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar meets with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sibyl at the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry in Kyiv. The two agreed to hold a strategic dialogue on the Iranian threat.
Saar: We condemn Russia’s attacks on civilians. We call for a stable and sustainable peace that will ensure the security of Ukraine."
https://x.com/i/web/status/1947906837560303831
This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking .
Steve Witkoff to travel to Middle East after Rome meetings
State Department official: “Special Envoy Witkoff will travel to Europe this week for meetings on a wide range of issues, including Gaza, and will continue pushing for a Gaza ceasefire and peace deal.”
Keir Starmer is under pressure from cabinet ministers for the UK to immediately recognize Palestine as a state, as global outcry grows over Israel’s killing of starving civilians in Gaza
More than 100 aid and rights groups call for governments to take action as hunger spreads in Gaza, including by demanding an immediate and permanent ceasefire and the lifting of all restrictions on the flow of humanitarian aid
Syrian committee reports 1,426 killed in March violence, says commanders did not order it
White House: Trump “wants to see the release of all of the hostages, and that includes the remains of the hostages who unfortunately lost their lives while being held hostage in Gaza."
Prime Minister Netanyahu held a situation assessment with the negotiating team residing in Doha Monday night, diplomatic source tells i24
Israeli foreign minister Gideon Sa'ar visits Ukraine and meets with representative of Jewish community
https://x.com/i/web/status/1947758810489360892
This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking .