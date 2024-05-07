Israel takes control of Gazan side of Rafah crossing, targets dozens of Hamas sites

The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) launched an extensive offensive in Rafah overnight.

The operation began at midnight and saw airstrikes targeting over fifty Hamas sites in the area. According to IDF reports, these strikes resulted in the elimination of at least twenty Hamas militants.

Ground forces, specifically the armored forces of the 401st Brigade, encountered and neutralized a car bomb during their operations. Troops discovered three substantial tunnel shafts in the region, indicating Hamas's extensive infrastructure in the area.

Of particular note is the capture of the Salah a-Din road in eastern Rafah, which was secured by the Givati Brigade as part of the offensive. This strategic development further solidifies the IDF's operational control over the Rafah crossing.

The IDF's operations have found that tunnel shafts discovered underground near Rafah crossing do not extend into Egyptian territory. Instead, they are confined within the Gaza Strip, serving as defensive structures for Hamas terrorists