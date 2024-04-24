Israel to allow entry of UN, Red Cross missions into Gaza on Thursday

Israel is set to allow the entry of two international delegations into the Gaza Strip on Thursday, i24NEWS learned on Wednesday – a mission from the UN Security Department and a mission of the International Red Cross.

The arrival of the delegations takes place following an IDF announcement on the mobilization of two reserve brigades to participate in the fighting in Gaza and ahead of the expansion of the humanitarian zone in the south of the Strip.

The moves are believed to come in preparation for a possible ground operation in Rafah where Israel says four of Hamas’s six remaining battalions are still active.

A Red Cross spokesperson contacted by i24NEWS could not confirm or deny a connection between decision and the expected military operation.

On Tuesday, the top official of Red Cross in the Middle East Fabrizio Carboni, said the evacuation of displaced Palestinians from Rafah is not possible under the current conditions.