Israel to implement new Gaza humanitarian aid distribution mechanism

The Israeli Cabinet announced its plan with the IDF for expanding the scope of humanitarian aid entering The Gaza Strip.

The new plan involves gradually renewing the entry of aid through private merchants, allowing for a larger amount of aid to enter The Strip while also reducing Israel's reliance on the UN and other international organizations for its distribution.

Selected merchants were screened and approved by the IDF, and all products will undergo inspection by the Land Crossings Authority at the Ministry of Defense before entering The Strip.

The approved aid includes basic food products, baby food, fresh produce and hygiene products. They will be able to be purchased through monitored bank transfers only.

"The IDF, through COGAT, and in cooperation with security agencies, will continue to operate monitoring and oversight mechanisms for the entry of aid into the Gaza Strip, while taking all possible measures to prevent the involvement of the Hamas terrorist organization in the processes of bringing in and distributing the aid."