Israel to purchase 40,000 tents for evacuation of Rafah - report

An Israeli source told the Associated Press news agency on Tuesday that Israel will purchase 40,000 tents for the evacuation of hundreds of thousands of Palestinian citizens from the southern Gaza Strip city.

The move is seen in anticipation of a possible IDF action to dismantle the remaining Hamas strongholds in the city of Rafah.

Over one million Palestinians, more than half of the population of Gaza, fled to Rafah in the wake of war.

According to the report, Israel announced a plan for citizen evacuation in preparation for the operation, and the Ministry of Defense issued a tender for a tent supplier yesterday.

Rafah is the last stronghold of Hamas, and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has several times since the start of the war announced his plan for an IDF ground operation in the area, announcing yesterday that there is a date for a possible action.

Abed Rahim Khatib/Flash90

Meanwhile, the United States and the international community are opposed to this, for fear of a colossal humanitarian disaster.

Today, the leaders of Jordan, Egypt and France issued a joint statement in which they call for a ceasefire and the immediate release of the hostages, and the implementation of a two-state solution.