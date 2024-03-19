Israel to grant widow status to fiancées of fallen IDF soldiers

Israel's parliament voted to approve recognizing the status of fiancés of fallen IDF soldiers on Tuesday.

Until now, only spouses in common-law marriages, widows, and widowers were entitled to recognition from the state if their spouse was killed or murdered in terrorist incidents and war.

While secular couples in Israel often file for recognition as common-law couples, even before legal marriage, engaged religious couples are unable to file for the same status because they do not live together and do not manage a household before the wedding.

Many couples who had already publicly announced their wedding and began planning a life together are not entitled to any benefits if a such a tragedy occurs. The law will allow these spouses-to-be to also receive recognition and support from the state.

During several Knessets, Israeli parliament, lawmakers tried to pass such bill with no success. In the current war, following many painful cases of religious fiancées left without their partners who died in the war, the matter was forwarded and finally passed.

