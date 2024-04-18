After a heavy day of attacks by Hezbollah on northern Israel, the IDF reports that it hit targets in southern Lebanon overnight, killing multiple terrorists. The IDF also updated that the Air Force attacked dozens of terror targets throughout the Gaza Strip on Wednesday, and confirmed the elimination of a Hamas intelligence official.

According to U.S. officials cited in foreign media reports, Israel does not plan to carry out a retaliatory strike against Iran until after the week-long Passover holiday, which begins April 22. Separately, reports say that Israel agreed to limit said response to Iran in exchange for the U.S. withdrawing its objections to the operation the IDF wants to carry out in Rafah, in southern Gaza.

