Israeli Air Force attacks dozens of terror targets throughout Gaza | LIVE UPDATES
The IDF confirmed it eliminated a Hamas official in charge of intelligence and carried out airstrikes throughout the Strip; earlier the IDF said it carried out airstrikes in Lebanon overnight
After a heavy day of attacks by Hezbollah on northern Israel, the IDF reports that it hit targets in southern Lebanon overnight, killing multiple terrorists. The IDF also updated that the Air Force attacked dozens of terror targets throughout the Gaza Strip on Wednesday, and confirmed the elimination of a Hamas intelligence official.
According to U.S. officials cited in foreign media reports, Israel does not plan to carry out a retaliatory strike against Iran until after the week-long Passover holiday, which begins April 22. Separately, reports say that Israel agreed to limit said response to Iran in exchange for the U.S. withdrawing its objections to the operation the IDF wants to carry out in Rafah, in southern Gaza.
Sirens sound in northern Israel warning of hostile aircraft intrusion
Israeli security forces arrest Palestinian affiliated with Islamic State terror group planning an "imminent" terror attack
Maersk shipping company releases statement saying all operations to, from and within Israel are functioning normally
Herzog: We are in difficult times; Israeli society needs broad agreements
At the swearing-in ceremony for judges, Israeli President Isaac Herzog called the appointments during a time of war a symbol of the country's resilience. Reflecting on the political divisions over the appointment of judges that partly fueled widespread protests last year, and the current war on multiple fronts, Herzog said,
"We are in difficult times, but this is a time of desire for repair, healing and fusion - which are necessary for us today, perhaps more than ever."
IDF eliminates Hamas official and multiple terrorists, attacks dozens of terror targets throughout Gaza
The IDF spokesperson confirmed that forces eliminated Yosef Rafik Ahmed Shabat, a Hamas officer in the military intelligence unit of the Beit Hanoun Battalion, which operates in the north of the Strip. Shabat was killed by an airstrike carried out in the central area Gaza and was considered a valuable target. In addition, a vehicle carrying ten terrorists was attacked.
Yesterday, fighter jets attacked a mortar launcher in the Rimal neighborhood of Gaza City, as well as dozens of terror targets throughout the enclave.
Iranian oil exports reach 6-year high - report
Despite existing sanctions, Tehran has sold an average of 1.56 million barrels a day during the first quarter of 2024, mostly to China, according to a report in the Financial Times. It marks a 6-year record high and represents the difficulties the U.S. and EU face in punishing Iran financially for its malign activities.
Israeli Foreign Minister welcomes EU decision to implement additional sanctions on Iran
Writing on X, Foreign Minister Israel Katz called the decision "an important step on the way to removing the snake's teeth - and thanks to all our friends for their support and assistance. Iran must be stopped now before it is too late."
Hospital update: 19 wounded in Aramshe on Wednesday, 1 in critical condition
The Galilee Medical Center in Nahariyya said Thursday morning that a total of 19 people were wounded in the Hezbollah attack on the town of Arab al-Aramshe. One of the patients remains in life-threatening critical condition. Three of the wounded are in serious but stable condition, and the rest are said to be in light to moderate condition.
U.S. agrees to operation in Rafah in exchange for limited response to Iran - report
According to Egyptian sources cited by the London-based Al Araby Al Jadid, the Biden administration accepted Israel's plan for an IDF operation in the southern Gaza city of Rafah, in exchange for promising to carry out a limited response to Iran.
IDF attacked terror targets in southern Lebanon overnight, 2 terrorists killed
The IDF spokesperson says that overnight Israeli fighter jets attacked multiple Hezbollah terror targets in the area of Al-Khyam, including two military buildings.
In addition, Air Force aircraft killed two Hezbollah terrorists who were identified in the area of Kfar Kila
Google terminates 28 employees who participated in sit-ins
28 Google employees who took part in sit-ins on Tuesday at offices across the U.S. were fired, according to an internal memo seen by CNBC. The staffers were protesting Google's partnership with Israel, saying its military contract aided in the "genocide in Gaza."
Algeria pledges additional $15 million in funding to UNRWA, according to state media
Israel to delay response to Iran until after Passover
Israel has decided to carry out its retaliation to the Iranian attack only after the upcoming Passover holiday ends on April 30, according to what a U.S. official told ABC News.
Israel already aborted retaliatory strikes on Iran this week
According to 3 Israeli sources cited by ABC News, Jerusalem intended to carry out its retaliation to Iran on at least two nights this week, but aborted the strikes.