Israel to send delegation to Cairo for Gaza truce and hostage release talks

Amid ongoing efforts to reach a ceasefire agreement and secure the release of hostages in Gaza, Israel has confirmed that it will send a delegation to participate in negotiations in Cairo, according to government officials.

The decision marks the first official confirmation of Israel's participation in talks led by mediators from Qatar, Egypt, and the United States, expected to resume this week.

The move comes after a statement from a Hamas official announcing the group's intention to send a delegation in response to an invitation from Egyptian mediators.

Israeli sources indicate that the mandate for the delegation, comprising heads of Mossad and Shin Bet, has always been broad. However, in practice, decisions regarding negotiations are made by the war cabinet.

Kobi Gideon (GPO)

Two separate sources have confirmed that the Israeli delegation is set to depart for Cairo today. The negotiating teams have been instructed by the Israeli cabinet to propose terms that may be acceptable to Hamas. After receiving Hamas' response, another discussion will be held in Israel for approval, with all ministers reportedly supporting the decision.

CIA Director Bill Burns is expected to attend the talks, along with Qatari Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani. Israeli officials attending include Mossad chief David Barnea and Shin Bet head Ronen Bar.

Tom Williams/Pool via AP

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addressed the ongoing negotiations during the weekly cabinet meeting, marking six months since the October 7 attack. Netanyahu reiterated Israel's stance that there will be no ceasefire without the return of the hostages, emphasizing that Hamas is the obstacle to reaching a deal.

Kobi Gideon / GPO

"Let our enemies make no mistake – the absolute majority of the people are united in the need to continue fighting until victory," Netanyahu declared.

"The majority of the people, and I am among them, condemns any manifestation of violence within us – riots and violations of the law, trampling on demonstrators or attacking policemen, wild incitement and murderous violence on social media."