Israel transfers over 340 aid trucks to Gazan civilians, bypassing Hamas

The IDF recently launched a new operation to transfer humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip by bypassing Hamas' control over central corridors, i24NEWS learned Saturday night. Over 340 UN aid trucks were transferred on alternative routes directly to citizens who arrived at the humanitarian area in southern Gaza.

The operation is intended to reduce the residents' dependence on Hamas, and the security system has already noticed its impact, including a decrease in flour prices in the local market. In Israel, it is hoped that this move will continue to undermine Hamas's hold on the population and allow more efficient flow of humanitarian aid to the needy.

At the beginning of last week, Palestinian media reported that riots broke out in one of the aid compounds in southern Gaza, and that security guards of American companies, entrusted with securing the compound, withdrew from their positions.