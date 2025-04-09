Israel, UN clash over humanitarian aid to Gaza

A war of words took place on social media between UN Secretary General António Guterres and Oren Marmorstein, spokesperson for the Israeli Foreign Ministry, concerning the delivery of humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip.

Guterres said that "more than a month has passed without a drop of aid in Gaza," calling to "end the dehumanization" and to "ensure lifesaving aid."

In response, the Israeli spokesperson vehemently disputed these statements, accusing Guterres of "slander" and distorting reality. "There is no shortage of humanitarian aid in the Gaza Strip," he responded, specifying that "over 25,000 aid trucks have entered the Gaza Strip in the 42 days of the ceasefire".

Marmorstein also criticized the secretary general for not mentioning Hamas or its responsibility in the conflict. "Hamas used this aid to rebuild its war machine," he emphasized, regretting the absence of any reference to "the imperative for Hamas to leave Gaza."

The Israeli spokesperson concluded by contrasting the attitude of the Gazans with that of the Secretary General: "The people of Gaza are braver than you – they're calling, loud and clear, on Hamas to leave and to stop abusing them."

The exchange is the latest salient example of deep disagreements in assessing the humanitarian situation in Gaza, and the attribution of responsibilities in this conflict, between Israel and the international community.