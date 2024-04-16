Israel's Coordinator for Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT) disclosed its latest efforts to enable increased humanitarian aid into Gaza, as well as repairs on water infrastructure within the enclave.

Over the past two days alone, COGAT said 553 aid trucks passed through the two Israeli crossings Kerem Shalom and Nitzana, as well as 56 food packages being airdropped into Gaza on Monday.

IDF Spokesperson

In addition to the two regular direct routes from Israel, the Israeli military enabled the entry of trucks from a newly opened "Northern Crossing" and coordinated the arrival of 126 trucks traveling from the south toward north Gaza.

As for infrastructure within Gaza, a water pipeline to the Khan Yunis area was being repaired and was expected to reopened in the coming days.

IDF Spokesperson

Furthermore, Israeli collaboration with the international community operating in the area prepared two additional World Food Program (WFP) bakeries in Gaza City, in the northern Gaza Strip area, which included the entry of fuel and food trucks for this purpose.

In numbers, each bakery can produce approximately 650,000 pita breads daily. The addition for the new bakeries means there will be three located in the north of the enclave, with a total of 24 already operating across the Gaza Strip.

IDF Spokesperson

COGAT concluded that despite these humanitarian efforts, "the content of more than 450 humanitarian aid trucks remains on the Palestinian side of the Kerem Shalom crossing," after being inspected by Israeli authorities, and were waiting to be collected by the United Nations' agencies operating in Gaza.