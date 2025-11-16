'Israel will not allow a Palestinian state’: DM Katz responds to US UNSC draft resolution on Gaza

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz issued a statement on his X account following the shift in language in the latest US resolution toward endorsement of Palestinian statehood.

As i24NEWS previously reported, a dispute is emerging between Jerusalem and Washington over the question of rebuilding of Gaza and disarming Hamas, and Israel is claiming the Americans are headed in the direction of immediately begining to rebuild the Strip before disarming Hamas has been resolved.

This ahead of the significant week and the expected United Nations Security Council (UNSC) vote on the international stabilization force (ISF) for Gaza, which is supposed to, among other tasks, diarm Hamas.

"Israel will not allow a Palestinian state," Defense Minister Katz posted to his X account after the US submitted its most recent draft resolution to the UN ahead of the council vote.

"The IDF will remain on Mount Hermon and in the Security Zone."

"Gaza will be fully demilitarized to the last tunnel, and Hamas will be disarmed by the IDF in the “yellow area” and by an international force, or by the IDF, in old Gaza," Katz wrote.

Senior Israeli officials told i24NEWS that this is a very worrying change, though, according to the Americans, the shift in language was required in order to convince the member states to mobilize forces for the international stabilization force.

Israel also claims that it still has the right to veto the multinational force, although the wording in the proposal is a little more amorphous: "in close consultation with Israel."