Israel's security establishment is willing to withdraw temporarily from the Philadelphi Corridor to free hostages, Yossi Yehoshua reported on i24NEWS' "Main Edition" on Sunday.

The period would last from six to eight weeks, at the end of which Israel could return to fighting Hamas and other terrorists in the Gaza Strip.

This comes after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu slammed those leaking information on the ceasefire negotiations, stressing that this is an obstacle to an agreement.

"Even today, the Prime Minister insists that we remain in the Philadelphia axis to prevent the terrorists from re-arming," a statement by his office said.

"The Prime Minister will continue to promote a deal that will maximize the number of abductees alive and that will enable the achievement of all the war's goals."

Hamas condemned Netanyahu, saying he was "fully responsible for thwarting the mediators' efforts, obstructing reaching an agreement," and for the danger Israeli hostages in Gaza are subjected to.

They slammed a new proposal by the US, which "aligns" with Netanyahu's conditions instead of returning to an earlier proposal.