Israel would allow 150,000 Palestinians to return to northern Gaza in deal - report

In ongoing truce and hostage release negotiations mediated in Cairo, Israel has reportedly agreed to concessions regarding the return of Palestinians to the northern region of the Gaza Strip.

However, Israeli officials believe that Hamas, the terrorist organization governing Gaza, is reluctant to strike a deal, according to sources familiar with the talks who spoke to Reuters.

Two officials with insight into the discussions have disclosed that under a proposal put forward by the United States, Israel would permit the return of 150,000 Palestinians to northern Gaza without subjecting them to security checks.

In exchange, Hamas would be required to provide a list of female, elderly, and sick hostages still being held alive.

While Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office has declined to comment on the matter, Hamas stated on Tuesday that the latest proposal conveyed by Egyptian and Qatari mediators did not meet its demands. However, the group indicated that it would further examine the proposal before delivering a formal response.

(AP Photo/Ariel Schalit, File)

Israeli officials have expressed the belief that Hamas is not yet prepared to reach an agreement.

Despite Israel's willingness to make concessions in the interest of establishing a temporary truce, Hamas' reluctance to accept the terms suggests that further negotiations may be necessary to achieve a resolution.