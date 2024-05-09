Israeli Air Force attacks 25 terror targets in central Gaza

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have initiated a major operation targeting terrorist infrastructure and operatives in the Zeitoun neighborhood of central Gaza.

Led by the 99th Division, the operation aims to dismantle terrorist networks and eliminate threats posed by Hamas militants in the area.

The operation commenced with a series of precision airstrikes on approximately 25 terror targets, including military structures, terror tunnels, observation posts, and sniper positions.

These strikes were carried out based on intelligence gathered by IDF and Shin Bet forces, indicating the presence of significant terrorist activity in the region.

Ground troops, including fighters from the Nahal Brigade's combat teams 679 and 2, are currently engaged in securing the area and neutralizing any remaining threats on the ground. This coordinated effort between air and ground forces demonstrates Israel's commitment to ensuring the safety and security of its citizens in the face of ongoing terrorist attacks from Gaza.

In a recent development, an Israeli Air Force aircraft eliminated terrorist Ahmed Ali, the Commander of Hamas' Naval Unit in Gaza City. Ali, who was responsible for orchestrating attacks on Israeli territory and IDF troops, was a key figure in Hamas' naval operations and posed a significant threat to regional stability.